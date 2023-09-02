Logan police seek alleged construction site thief caught on camera

LOGAN, Utah, Sept. 2, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — Logan police have released photos of an alleged thief who pilfered more than $20,000 worth of supplies from a construction site.

“Attention Cache Valley Crime Fighters,” reads the the departmental press release. “The Logan City Police Department is looking for help in identifying the person and vehicle in these photos.” “The person is suspected of stealing over $20,000 in supplies from a construction site in the Logan area. “Please contact Detective Ditzel with any information (435)716-9483, or contact dispatch at 435-753-7555.”

The Thursday statement was also released in Spanish.