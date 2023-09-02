New bouncing baby zebra born at Hogle Zoo

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah Sept. 2, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — Hogle Zoo has a prancing baby zebra for your enjoyment.

And you’re invited to help name the newborn.

Under the headline ” Labor Day weekend just got a whole new meaning!” the zoo announced the birth Friday online complete with music-accompanied video of the infant’s transition from wobbly beginnings to full-blown scamper.

Which is something zookeepers watch for. “We look for several signs that tell us the foal is doing well, including: the foal walked within 30 minutes of its birth and started nursing shortly after.” according to the zoo’s press release.

The healthy 84-pounder was born on Tuesday at 11:12 p.m. “Mama Poppy and her foal are thriving! This isn’t Poppy’s first rodeo; this foal is Poppy’s third born at Utah’s Hogle Zoo.”

This weekend, after his first well-baby checkup with the vet staff, he will get to know the rest of the herd through “howdys” in the flex yard (around the east side of the African Savanna), the zoo said. “When you visit the zoo, turn left toward the train to see if the new foal is in the flex yard.

“Jump on the chance to see a baby zebra from its start! As the herd grows, we expect this foal to be the last “zebro” for a few years in the African Savanna.

“Want your chance to name our newest resident? Email [email protected] (mailto:[email protected]) for more details.”