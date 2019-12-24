Logan Police seek public’s help identifying woman who allegedly used found credit card

LOGAN, Utah, Dec. 23, 2019 (Gephardt Daily) — The Logan City Police Department is asking for the public’s help identifying a woman who may have used someone else’s credit card to make a purchase.

Logan Police posted on Facebook that, on Saturday, the woman in the above photo allegedly picked up a wallet on the ground at Sportsman’s Warehouse in Logan and used the credit card in the wallet at another location.

The police want to talk with her in regard to this incident.

Anyone who recognizes the woman or who has any information about the incident is asked to leave a message with Officer Nelson at 435-716-9316, or message Logan Police on Facebook. You can remain anonymous.