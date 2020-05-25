Logan police share message of support to Lizzy Shelley’s family on anniversary of disappearance

LOGAN, Utah, May 25, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — Logan police have shared a message of support to the family of 5-year-old murder victim Elizabeth “Lizzy” Shelley to mark the day she went missing one year ago.

“This Memorial Day, we want to take a quiet moment to remember Elizabeth Shelley,” said a Facebook post from Logan City Police Department. “We want to remind each other to keep living like Lizzy. Look for the rainbows and good in everything. We’re thinking of you, Shelley Family, today and always.”

A family member of Lizzy responded to the post on Facebook: “Thank you so much!! Thank you so much from the bottom of our hearts!! Thank you for the tired hours you spent looking for our precious little baby girl! But most of all… thank you for remembering her today!! Thank you to everyone who chooses to ‘Live like Lizzy.’ The Shelley Family.”

Lizzy was reported missing on Saturday, May 25, 2019. Her uncle, Alex Whipple, had been staying overnight at the residence.

Over the coming days, multiple searches were conducted for Lizzy. Local citizens and professional crews were involved.

Whipple, the brother of Lizzy’s mother, revealed the location of the body five days later. It was less that a block away from her mother’s residence, hidden under debris in an overgrown lot.

In September, Whipple was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole for aggravated murder, a capital offense, as well as 25 years to life for child kidnapping, rape of a child and sodomy of a child, all first-degree felonies. The sentences, the harshest punishment possible, will run consecutively.