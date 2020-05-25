Utah County Sheriff’s SAR officials warn Utahns to take care after 2 call outs Sunday

UTAH COUNTY, Utah, May 25, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — Utah County Sheriff’s Office Search and Rescue crews are warning Utahns to take extra care this Memorial Day weekend after two call outs Sunday.

“A young male found himself ledges out above a steep scree slope near Bridal Veil Falls and the team was able to assist him in rappelling down the slope to safety,” said a Facebook post from Utah County Sheriff’s Search and Rescue. “Another individual with a leg injury was assisted in a litter from the far side of the river near Horsetail Falls.”

Bridal Veil Falls is in the south end of Provo Canyon and Horsetail Falls begins at the Dry Canyon Trailhead in Alpine.

“Please remember that even if you feel comfortable scrambling on steep mountainsides or hiking local trails, you could easily become a danger to yourself or others,” the post said. “Safety first!”