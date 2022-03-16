Logan police: Suspect in custody after assault, attempted kidnapping

LOGAN, Utah, March 16, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Logan City police announced they have arrested a suspect in an assault and attempted kidnapping reported Wednesday.

Dispatch was informed at 7:50 a.m. and officers responded to the scene, at 300 S. 150 West, Logan. The victim, a woman in her 30s, “was punched in the face after a brief struggle, but is otherwise in good physical condition,” a Tuesday police statement says. “Medical personnel arrived and treated her for a contusion below her eye. She was not transported.”

LCPD’s update shares progress in the cases.

“Detectives have worked many hours, have received and developed information, and through that process, have identified a suspect,” the Wednesday statement says.

“They have served a warrant, found evidence linking this male to the crime scene and are working through other investigative processes to firm up evidence and information. The suspect is being held on other charges and will be interviewed on the case soon.

“We want to assure our citizens that our city is safe, that this situation is resolving quickly, and hope to give further information in the next day or so with the final resolution.”