AMERICAN FORK CANYON, Utah County, Utah, Feb. 26, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Lone Peak Fire District workers responded to a single car rollover in the early hours of Saturday.

The accident was reported at about 1 a.m. Crews responded to an area of the canyon just below Tibble Fork.

“The driver had a laceration on his hand and refused to be transported,” a Lone Peak Fire District statement says.

“Drive careful in the canyon and buckle up.”