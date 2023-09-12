Longtime Pleasant Grove Police Chief Tom Paul dies at age 74

PLEASANT GROVE, Utah, Sept. 11, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — The Pleasant Grove Police Department is mourning the loss of former Chief Tom Paul, who passed away peacefully Sept. 7 at age 74.

“PGPD is mourning the loss of our former Chief of Police Tom Paul. It is with a heavy heart that we express our heartfelt condolences to his family and loved ones,” PGPD stated on social media Monday.

“He proudly served the community of Pleasant Grove in almost every facet of Law Enforcement for nearly 40 years. He retired in 2012, but left a legacy in our department, and is well recolonized as a pillar in this community. He will be missed.”

Funeral services are scheduled for 11 a.m. Monday, Sept. 18, at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints building at 1176 N. 730 East. More information about the funeral services is available on the the Olpin Mortuary website.

“Chief Paul will receive full police honors at his service. We are honored to pay our respects and help the family lay this great man to rest,” the post says.