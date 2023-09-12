Police issue Silver Alert for missing southern Utah man, 81, with dementia

WASHINGTON, Utah, Sept. 11, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — Police are asking for the public’s help locating an 81-year-old Washington County man with dementia who has been missing since Monday afternoon.

A Silver Alert has been issued for Dennis Caudill, who was last seen in a red Ford Edge about 2 p.m. near 4100 S. Signature Way, according to St. George police.

Caudill was headed toward Treasure Valley Park at 4050 S. Crown Jewel Way and had a small black and white poodle/Shih Tzu mix with him, police said.

Caudill is described as white, with a medium build, 5 feet 9 inches tall and 170 pounds. He has white hair, brown eyes and was wearing jeans with a shirt of unknown color, according to the Silver Alert.

Anyone with information about Caudill’s whereabouts is asked to call the St. George Police Department at 435-627-4300.