Pleasant Grove man arrested after alleged burglaries, sexual assaults

PLEASANT GROVE, Utah, Sept. 17, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — A Pleasant Grove resident has been arrested after two women told police he broke into their residences and sexually assaulted them.

Juan Manuel Camey Agustin, 25, was found at the second residence after a woman called Pleasant Grove police at 5:46 a.m. Saturday morning.

“The offender, later identified by Guatemalan ID card as Juan Camey Agustin, was standing about 10-15 feet behind her also on the sidewalk,” say court documents filed by the Pleasant Grove police officer.

“It was discovered that Juan does not speak any English at all. I placed Juan in handcuffs and placed him in a fellow officer’s patrol vehicle.”

Agustin was told, using a language translating app, why he was being detained.

“A Spanish-speaking sergeant from American Fork Police Department responded to help with the field interview and read Juan his Miranda rights in Spanish at 06:13 hours.”

The complainant told an officer “that her neighbor had also had her home broken into and was sexually assaulted by the same male just prior to the complainant.” Agustin was transported to the Pleasant Grove police station for interview by a detective, the affidavit says.

Arrest documents say Agustin had been driven to a nearby address by a friend, and entered the first residence through an open garage before entering the bedroom. He reportedly got in bed and started touching one woman, but she woke up and kicked him out.

Agustin then entered the second home, “which he reportedly thought was the same as the first, looking for his cellphone,” his affidavit says.

The court document says he disrobed and got into the second woman’s bed, and touched her inappropriately.

“The female woke up and grabbed her phone and personal Taser. The female then told the male to get out of her house and that she was calling the police. Juan then put his clothes back on and exited the residence. Myself and fellow officers then arrived right after the complainant/victim of (the address) exited her home, and Juan was standing in close proximity of her.”

Agustin was booked into the Utah County jail for investigation of:

Rape, a first-degree felony

Two counts of burglary of a dwelling, a second-degree felony

Sexual battery, a class A misdemeanor

Intoxication, a class C misdemeanor

Agustin was ordered held without bail. Any charges will be determined by the Utah County Attorney’s Office.