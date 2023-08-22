Luke Combs to launch ‘Growin’ Up and Gettin’ Old’ tour in 2024; making SLC stop

Aug. 22 (UPI) — Luke Combs is going on tour in 2024, and will stop for two June nights in Salt Lake City.
Combs will kick off the tour April 12, 2024, in Milwaukee and bring the venture to a close Aug. 10 in Houston.
Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. local time Friday, Aug. 25.
Special guests include Cody Jinks, The Avett Brothers, Jordan Davis, Charles Wesley Godwin and Drew Parker.
News of the tour follows the release of Combs’ most recent album, Gettin’ Old, in March.
Combs is presently in the midst of a world tour that began in March. The singer will next perform Wednesday in Sydney, Australia, and has shows scheduled into October.
Here’s the full list of dates for the Growin’ Up and Gettin’ Old tour in 2024:
April 12 – Milwaukee, at American Family Field
April 13 – Milwaukee, at American Family Field
April 19 – Buffalo, N.Y., at Highmark Stadium
April 20 – Buffalo, N.Y., at Highmark Stadium
April 27 – University Park, Pa., at Beaver Stadium
May 3 – Jacksonville, Fla., at EverBank Stadium
May 4 – Jacksonville, Fla., at EverBank Stadium
May 10 – San Antonio, Texas, at Alamodome
May 11 – San Antonio, Texas, at Alamodome
May 17 – Santa Clara, Calif., at Levi’s Stadium
May 18 – Santa Clara, Calif., at Levi’s Stadium
May 31 – Phoenix, at State Farm Stadium
June 1 – Phoenix, at State Farm Stadium
June 7 – Salt Lake City, at Rice-Eccles Stadium
June 8 – Salt Lake City, at Rice-Eccles Stadium
June 14 – Los Angeles, at SoFi Stadium
June 15 – Los Angeles, at SoFi Stadium
July 19 – East Rutherford, N.J., at MetLife Stadium
July 20 – East Rutherford, N.J., at MetLife Stadium
July 26 – Washington, D.C., at FedEx Field
July 27 – Washington, D.C., at FedEx Field
Aug. 2 – Cincinnati, at Paycor Stadium
Aug. 3 – Cincinnati, at Paycor Stadium
Aug. 9 – Houston, as NRG Stadium
Aug. 10 – Houston, at NRG Stadium