Luke Combs to launch ‘Growin’ Up and Gettin’ Old’ tour in 2024; making SLC stop

Aug. 22 (UPI) — Luke Combs is going on tour in 2024, and will stop for two June nights in Salt Lake City.

Combs will kick off the tour April 12, 2024, in Milwaukee and bring the venture to a close Aug. 10 in Houston.

Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. local time Friday, Aug. 25.

Special guests include Cody Jinks, The Avett Brothers, Jordan Davis, Charles Wesley Godwin and Drew Parker.

News of the tour follows the release of Combs’ most recent album, Gettin’ Old, in March.

Combs is presently in the midst of a world tour that began in March. The singer will next perform Wednesday in Sydney, Australia, and has shows scheduled into October.

Here’s the full list of dates for the Growin’ Up and Gettin’ Old tour in 2024:

April 12 – Milwaukee, at American Family Field

April 13 – Milwaukee, at American Family Field

April 19 – Buffalo, N.Y., at Highmark Stadium

April 20 – Buffalo, N.Y., at Highmark Stadium

April 27 – University Park, Pa., at Beaver Stadium

May 3 – Jacksonville, Fla., at EverBank Stadium

May 4 – Jacksonville, Fla., at EverBank Stadium

May 10 – San Antonio, Texas, at Alamodome

May 11 – San Antonio, Texas, at Alamodome

May 17 – Santa Clara, Calif., at Levi’s Stadium

May 18 – Santa Clara, Calif., at Levi’s Stadium

May 31 – Phoenix, at State Farm Stadium

June 1 – Phoenix, at State Farm Stadium

June 7 – Salt Lake City, at Rice-Eccles Stadium

June 8 – Salt Lake City, at Rice-Eccles Stadium

June 14 – Los Angeles, at SoFi Stadium

June 15 – Los Angeles, at SoFi Stadium

July 19 – East Rutherford, N.J., at MetLife Stadium

July 20 – East Rutherford, N.J., at MetLife Stadium

July 26 – Washington, D.C., at FedEx Field

July 27 – Washington, D.C., at FedEx Field

Aug. 2 – Cincinnati, at Paycor Stadium

Aug. 3 – Cincinnati, at Paycor Stadium

Aug. 9 – Houston, as NRG Stadium

Aug. 10 – Houston, at NRG Stadium