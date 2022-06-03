Magnitude 2.5 quake near Magna shakes Salt Lake Valley

MAGNA, Utah, June 3, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — There was a rude awakening Friday morning for residents in parts of the Salt Lake Valley when a 2.5 earthquake struck outside Magna.

According to a statement by the University of Utah Seismograph Stations “an earthquake of magnitude 2.5 occurred at 05:02 AM on June 03, 2022 (MDT). The epicenter of the shock was located 0.7 mi N of Magna, UT. This earthquake was an aftershock of the magnitude 5.7 earthquake that occurred in the same area on March 18, 2020.”

While a magnitude 2.5 temblor is considered a light quake, Friday’s pre-dawn aftershock was reported by more than 275 residents of the Salt Lake Valley, according to the UUSS press statement.

There were no immediate reports of damage or injuries.

“To date, the University of Utah Seismograph Stations has located more than 2,700 aftershocks from the March 18, 2020 earthquake, including 41 of magnitude 3.0 and larger. In recent weeks there have been, on average, approximately 2 aftershocks per week large enough to locate, most of them smaller than magnitude 1.5,” the UUSS said. “Aftershock activity is expected to continue for months, but with the rate continuing to decrease with time.” Anyone who felt the earthquake is encouraged to fill out a survey form on the US Geological Survey website: earthquake.usgs.gov. Earthquake Summary: Date (UTC): June 03, 2022 Time (UTC): 11:02 Date (local): June 03, 2022 Time (local): 05:02 AM MDT Latitude: 40 43.13′ N Longitude: 112 5.92′ W Preferred magnitude: 2.50 Ml

Gephardt Daily will update the story as more information is made available.