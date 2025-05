SANPETE COUNTY, Utah, May 24, 2025 (Gephardt Daily) — A small earthquake, 3.1. magnitude, hit Sanpete County early Saturday morning.

The quake hit at 6:35 a.m. Utah time, about 5.9 miles north-northeast of Scipio, according to information from the University of Utah Seismic Station website.

It originated at about 1.9 miles beneath the earth’s surface.

Two people reported feeling the quake to the U.S. Geological Survey website.