Man, 21, suffers burns while working on power pole in Box Elder County

ELWOOD, Utah, March 18, 2024 (Gephardt Daily) — A 21-year-old man suffered third-degree burns to his hands and hip Monday afternoon while working on a power pole in Box Elder County.

Deputies responded at 1:12 p.m. to reports of an electric shock at 8515 N. 4600 West, Elwood, the Box Elder County Sheriff’s Office stated on social media.

“[The man] was working for a communications company and in the raised bucket of a boom truck,” the post says. “While installing fiber optic line on a power pole, the material the man was working with either accidentally came into contact with a power line or came close enough to cause an electrical arc.”

The man sustained third-degree burns to the palms of both his hands and his right hip, where the electricity exited his body, the post says.

He was taken by ambulance to Bear River Valley Hospital in Tremonton, “where he was alert and in surprisingly good spirits,” the post says.

The man later was transported by medical helicopter to the University of Utah Heath Burn Center for further treatment, according to the sheriff’s office.