Man, 42, dies after re-entering burning house in Iron County

BERYL, Utah, June 18, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — A 42-year-old Iron County man died Sunday after re-entering his burning house and succumbing to smoke inhalation inside, officials said.

Iron County Sheriff’s Lt. Jeff Humphries said the man called 911 about 1 a.m. to report a house fire at 164 W. 4200 North. The man made it out of the house and told his neighbors his house was on fire, Humphries said.

“The man went back into the house that was on fire and did not come back out,” he told Gephardt Daily.

Humphries said the man may have been going back into the home to rescue his dog, which escaped the home safely.

The home was fully engulfed in flames when crews arrived, he said.

“The home is a total loss,” Humphries said.

Officials said the fire likely started in the kitchen near the stove, though the cause remains under investigation.

No other injuries were reported.