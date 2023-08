SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Aug. 28, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — Salt Lake City police say a missing 15-year-old who came to Salt Lake for medical treatment and went missing has been found.

Police first reported the teen missing on Saturday.

“This morning, our officers safely located Paightyn and are reuniting her with her parents,” says the SLCPD statement issued Monday morning.

“We would like to thank our community for all of the tips. There is no other information to provide.”