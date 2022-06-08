Man, 60, dead after auto-pedestrian accident in South Salt Lake

SOUTH SALT LAKE, Utah, June 8, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A 60-year-old man died at the scene of an auto-pedestrian accident Wednesday morning in South Salt Lake.

The call came to dispatch at 5:23 a.m., and officers responded to the scene, a statement from Utah Highway Patrol says.

“The 60-year-old adult male pedestrian was walking on the east side of 700 West, crossing 2100 South,” it says.

“An SUV was traveling eastbound on 2100 South in the right lane when it struck the pedestrian. No impairment is suspected of the driver. At this time, we are unclear where the pedestrian was headed or coming from.”

The eastbound lanes of 2100 South were blocked for about three hours during the initial investigation, as were the two westbound turn lanes, the statement says. The crash is still under investigation.