Man, 77, seriously injured when waste management truck collides with pickup

WEST JORDAN, Utah, Nov. 10, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — A 77-year-old man suffered serious injuries when the pickup truck he was traveling in collided with a waste management truck Wednesday afternoon.

“Around 2:48 p.m., dispatch received notification of the traffic accident at 9000 S. 3200 West involving a waste management truck and a pickup truck,” West Jordan Police Sgt. Nelson Vargas told Gephardt Daily. “The driver of the waste management truck was traveling eastbound on 9000 South while the pickup truck was making a left-hand turn southbound from 9000 South onto 3200 West.”

The preliminary investigation indicates that the waste management truck entered the intersection on a red light at the same time the driver of the pickup truck began to make his turn.

“The driver of the pickup truck, a 77-year old male, suffered serious injuries and was transported via ambulance to Intermountain Medical Center,” Vargas said. “The driver of the waste management truck did not suffer any injuries.”

Officers are still on scene finishing up with the investigation, but it appears at this time that the crash was caused by the waste management truck driver running the red light.