Man allegedly charged more than $3.7K to stolen credit cards in Spanish Fork

SPANISH FORK, Utah, Dec. 14, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — Officials are searching for a man who allegedly charged more than $3,700 to stolen credit cards in Spanish Fork earlier this month.

“If anything about the person in the center of this poor quality photo looks familiar, please contact Utah County Sheriff’s Office at 801-851-4010,” said a tweet from USCO.

The individual allegedly stole credit cards from a car at Fifth Water Hot Springs in Diamond Fork on Dec. 5 and charged them at Walmart in Spanish Fork.