Man arrested after alleged assault at Utah Valley Hospital

UTAH COUNTY, Utah, Feb. 14, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — A man has been arrested after an alleged aggravated assault at a Utah County hospital.

A probable cause statement from Utah County said Dallin Ross Brimhall, 34, of Provo, is facing charges of:

Criminal mischief, a second-degree felony

Aggravated assault, a third-degree felony

Assault, a class B misdemeanor

In the early hours of Monday morning, officers were called to Utah Valley Hospital, at 1034 N. 500 West in Provo, where it was reported a man was assaulting medical staff.

“Upon arrival officers made contact with Dallin Brimhall, who was being restrained on the ground by hospital security personal,” the statement said. “Dallin resisted officers who arrived on scene, and was Tased by security personal at the hospital.”

The hospital security advised that Brimhall entered the hospital and went into a room near the waiting area. Hospital security advised that when they arrived, the suspect was verbally aggressive and began throwing items in the room, the statement said.

“One of the hospital security staff advised Dallin threw the large monitor inside the room at the security staff,” the statement said. “The monitor hit the security staff and left a large red marking and caused some swelling on the upper left side of the security staff member’s forehead.” That individual was admitted to the hospital for injuries to his head.

Brimhall also punched that security officer in the face, the statement said. A second officer said that when he was restraining Brimhall, Brimhall got his hand free and punched the officer in the side.

The suspect caused several thousand dollars in damage to equipment at the hospital, the statement said.

No reason was given for the altercation.

Brimhall was transported to Utah County Jail, where he is being held without bail.