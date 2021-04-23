Man arrested after allegedly approaching 10-year-old outside South Ogden school

OGDEN, Utah, April 23, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — A man has been arrested after he allegedly approached a 10-year-old boy outside a South Ogden elementary school and told the juvenile his parents had asked him to take him home.

A probable cause statement from the 2nd District Court of Weber County said Ethan Cory Swisher, 31, is facing a charge of child kidnapping, a first-degree felony.

The complainant reported his 10-year-old son was walking home from Burch Creek Elementary at 4300 Madison Ave. in South Ogden Tuesday when he was approached a man later identified as Swisher.

“The child told the complainant that Ethan told him that his parents asked him (Ethan) to take the child home,” the statement said. “The child told Ethan that his parents were home and did not need him to take him home but Ethan told the child he still needed to take him home.”

The child said he told Swisher no and then left. The complainant stated that Swisher has allegedly followed his kids from school before and he has contacted the principal and the police department about it before, the statement said.

A witness who is the crossing guard was able to identify that Swisher was around the school on the day in question and she “observed the child running away from Ethan in a panic,” the statement said.

Swisher was located by the school and taken into custody. This case was screened by the Weber County Attorney’s Office for charges.

The suspect was transported to Weber County Jail, where he is being held without bail.