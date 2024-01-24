Weber County Sheriff: Jail inmate dies in custody

OGDEN, Utah, Jan. 24, 2024 (Gephardt Daily) — The Utah County Sheriff’s Office has revealed an inmate died in custody Tuesday.

The inmate was booked into jail Sunday. That person — whose name, age and gender have not been released — died after a medical emergency at 2:45 p.m. Tuesday in the jail’s admission area.

“Responding Weber County Deputies as well as medical staff immediately began life-saving measures and summoned EMS,” the WCSO statement says. “Life-saving measures continued until EMS arrived on scene and took over.

“The individual was transported to the hospital where they were later pronounced deceased. The death is currently under investigation; no further details will be released at this time.”

The Sheriff’s Office said, “We offer our condolences to the family of the deceased. Tragedies such as these are difficult for all of those involved and we will be working to provide resources for staff members and others involved in this incident. We ask for patience as this case is investigated.”