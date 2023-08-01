Man arrested after allegedly speeding 130 mph, fleeing officers, causing crash in Beaver County

BEAVER COUNTY, Utah, Aug. 1, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — Beaver County Sheriff officials have arrested a man after he was allegedly caught speeding at 130 mph and fled attempted traffic stops.

Micheal Howard Boren, 42, was arrested early Monday for investigation of:

Assault on peace officer with use of dangerous weapon, a second-degree felony

Failure to respond to officer’s signal to stop, a third-degree felony

Reckless driving, a class B misdemeanor

Speeding, 100 mph or more, an infraction

The incident began at 12:53 a.m. Monday, according to court documents filed by an officer of the Beaver County Sheriff’s Office. The vehicle was spotted southbound on Interstate 15, near milepost 172.

“I confirmed the vehicle’s speed on my rear facing radar unit at 124 miles per hour in an 80 mph zone,” Boren’s charging documents say. “Upon activating my overhead red and blue emergency lights and siren, the vehicle continued traveling south at a high rate of speed. Contact was lost with the vehicle for a few minutes, when the driver and sole occupant of the vehicle, Micheal Howard Boren, exited the Interstate at milepost 167 to hide from me.

“Minutes later, I observed the vehicle on Interstate 15, again traveling southbound. Sgt. M. Blad attempted another traffic stop on the vehicle while in close proximity to it, at which point, Micheal failed to yield again. A Utah Highway Patrol trooper took over the pursuit of the vehicle a short time later.”

The trooper said the vehicle was weaving in and out of traffic, failing to signal, and had reached a speed of 130 mph.

“The driver turned his lights off during a portion of the pursuit. Near milepost 117, in Beaver County, the vehicle was successfully spiked.”

Near milepost 114, a UHP trooper attempted a PIT maneuver on the vehicle. The PIT (Precision Immobilization Technique) Maneuver is used by law enforcement personnel to force a fleeing vehicle to abruptly turn 180 degrees, causing the vehicle to stall and stop, according to the U.S. Department of Justice.

“When the trooper was moving in to perform the maneuver, Micheal abruptly slammed on his brakes, causing the Trooper to crash into the rear end of Micheal’s vehicle. The trooper could have sustained substantial or fatal injury with that act.”

The affidavit also said Boren was on parole at the time of the incident.

“Micheal willfully put the public at risk when he traveled down the Interstate at speeds upwards of 130 miles per hour. Micheal evaded and caused a pursuit to occur for over 50 miles, putting numerous members of the public, as well as several responding law enforcement officers’, lives at risk.

“Micheal has no known ties to Millard County and he has a criminal history in several surrounding states. Micheal made statements that he does not want to go back to prison in Colorado, where he was recently paroled.”

Boren was ordered held without bail.