Man arrested after break-in at Matheson Courthouse

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Dec. 15, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — A man has been arrested after a break-in at Matheson Courthouse in Salt Lake City Monday.

A probable cause statement from the 3rd District Court of Salt Lake City said Taylor James Tresner, 32, is facing charges of:

Criminal mischief, a second-degree felony

Burglary, a third-degree felony

The arresting officer, from Unified Police Department, heard dispatch request any available sheriff’s office units to expedite to Matheson Courthouse at 450 S. State St. to back a unit attempting to take a suspect into custody at approximately 2:40 a.m., the statement said.

“The arresting officer and another deputy entered the courthouse through a broken glass door on the east side of the courthouse,” the statement said.

Tresner was already in handcuffs, and was read his Miranda rights. He was asked who caused the property damage at the courthouse and he replied, “I did.” The officer asked why he did it and he said: “I was trying to force the courthouse to let me have a court hearing. I also did it because my grandfather deserves his honor.” Tresner said he was the only person who caused the damage.

The suspect was seen on security cameras running in the main floor of the courthouse, the statement said. The surveillance footage allegedly shows Tresner enter the building by breaking the glass on the east side door and causing property damage throughout the main level amounting to approximately $11,300.

Tresner was transported to Salt Lake County Jail with his bail set at $1,000.