Man arrested after domestic incident, standoff with Salt Lake City police

SALT LAKE CITY, June 23, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — A 31-year-old Salt Lake City man was arrested Thursday after police say he assaulted his girlfriend in front of their child, damaged their apartment and later barricaded himself inside.

Salt Lake City police responded about 10 a.m. to reports of a domestic disturbance at an apartment near 1800 W. Independence Blvd.

The alleged victim told police that her boyfriend, Alejandro Navarro, threw a dining room table at her and damaged the apartment while their child was in the home, according to a probable cause statement filed in 3rd District Court.

Police say Navarro also damaged Sheetrock, a desktop computer, dining room chairs, a light fixture and a vase during the incident.

The woman told police Navarro started drinking Wednesday night and the couple had gotten into an argument, the affidavit states.

Both the woman and child were able to leave the apartment safely, police said. The child was with a family member when officers arrived.

Navarro refused to exit the home, ignored officers’ requests to speak with him, and locked the apartment door, police said.

SLCPD’s SWAT Team and crisis negotiators were called in to assist, and Navarro later exited the apartment and surrendered to police.

Navarro was arrested for investigation of:

Criminal mischief with a loss of $500-$1,499, a class A misdemeanor

Obstructing justice, a class A misdemeanor

Assault, a class B misdemeanor

Domestic violence in the presence of a child, a class B misdemeanor

Intoxication, a class C misdemeanor

Navarro also had multiple active warrants at the time of his arrest, according to police. He is being held without bail in the Salt Lake County jail system.

Paramedics treated Navarro for injuries unrelated to officers’ response, police said.

SLCPD encourages anyone who has experienced domestic violence to call 801-799-3000 and ask to speak with a victim advocate. A 24-hour hotline also is available at 801-580-7969. All services are free, and callers can get information anonymously.