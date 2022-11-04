Man arrested after multiple carjackings, crashes in Salt Lake, Summit counties

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (Gephardt Daily) — A 20-year-old man was arrested Friday morning after police say he carjacked multiple vehicles in Salt Lake County and then caused several crashes in Parleys Canyon.

A black Dodge Durango driving recklessly on eastbound Interstate 80 in Parleys Canyon was involved in up to five crashes before 6 a.m., including a rollover near Parleys Summit, according to the Utah Department of Public Safety.

After crashing in Atkinson near milepost 148, the driver of the Durango “attempted to carjack eastbound vehicles but was unsuccessful,” DPS said in a news release.

“The 20-year-old male driver then hit a westbound vehicle with a rock and was attempting to carjack that vehicle when a Summit County Deputy arrived and took him into custody.”

Two people injured in a crashes near Parleys Summit were transported to an area hospital with minor injuries, the release states.

Police say the man carjacked the Durango earlier in Salt Lake County. Salt Lake City police were investigating the carjackings Friday morning.

Police did not pursue the Durango during the incident, the release states.