Man arrested for allegedly assaulting woman inside home in North Park

NORTH PARK, Utah, Dec. 28, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — A man has been arrested for allegedly assaulting a woman inside her home in North Park Monday.

A probable cause statement from the 1st District Court of Cache County said Benito Emidigo Cardona, 23, is facing charges of:

Burglary, a second-degree felony

Commission of domestic violence in the presences of a child, a class B misdemeanor

Assault, a class B misdemeanor

“I responded to a report of a physical dispute in progress,” the arresting officer with North Park PD wrote in the statement. “While enroute I was advised that the victim can be heard yelling at the named defendant Benito Cardona to leave her alone. I was also advised that the complainant informed dispatch that she was thrown to the ground and the call had been disconnected.”

Cardona, who had a warrant out of Logan Justice Court, then fled the residence, the statement said.

The arresting officer then met with the victim at her home.

“The victim, while in tears, stated that Benito had come to her residence and started pounding on the front entrance door,” the statement said. “The victim left her 3-year-old daughter in her room to see who was at the door. The victim stated that when she opened the door, Benito forced his way into the residence, pushing her to the floor. The victim stated that Benito began yelling at her. The victim stated that she got up from the floor. Benito then pushed the victim against the living room wall, continuing to yell at her.”

The victim stated that she had told the suspect several times to leave, or she would call the cops.

“Benito then fled from the residence,” the statement said. “The victim stated that she and Benito were formerly romantic partners. The victim stated that Benito gets aggressive any time she starts to date someone else. The victim stated that they are no longer in a romantic relationship and he does not live at the residence.”

Cardona was transported to Cache County Jail, with his bail set at $5,000.