Man arrested for criminal solicitation after trying to arrange meeting with 9-year-old girl, investigators say

SALT LAKE COUNTY, Utah, April 1, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — A man was booked into the Salt County Jail Friday after he allegedly tried to arrange to have sex with a 9-year-old girl.

Suspect Adam Henry Snieder, 40, was communicating by internet with someone he believed to be the father of the child, charging documents say. The “father” was, in fact, an FBI agent.

“Adam was communicating with a purported father who was offering his purported 9-year-old girl for sex,” Snieder’s probable cause statement says. “Adam met this ‘father’ on a popular social media application.”

Snieder told the “father” he wanted “get her pregnant,” among other statements, most of which were more sexually explicit.

FBI agents set up surveillance at a prearranged location selected by Snieder, charging documents say.

“Adam was arrested without incident at a movie theater in South Jordan, Utah. Adam was interviewed at the West Valley Police Department where he admitted to using the social media application to communicate with a father of a 9-year-old girl.

“Adam stated that he discussed sexually abusing or raping” the child, and arranged to meet at a movie theater in South Jordan,” the statement says.

Snieder told police he “would never had sex with a child but estimated that he is approximately 2% sexually interested in children,” says the statement, signed by an agent of the Salt Lake County District Attorney’s Office

“Adam knew what he was doing was wrong and illegal, which is why he deleted the social media application on his cell phone,” charging documents say.