Man booked into Cache County Jail after multi-agency pursuit; apprehended after head-on collision with deputy

CACHE COUNTY, Utah, Dec. 25, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — A 23-year-old man was taken into custody Sunday after a pursuit and collisions that caused multiple injuries to others on the road, officials in Cache County say.

Brandon Groesbeck was jailed for investigation of:

Eight counts of negligently operating vehicle resulting in serious bodily injury, a third-degree felony

Failure to stop or respond to command of police, a third-degree felony

Driving under the influence, second offense in 10 years, a class A misdemeanor

Two counts of carrying a dangerous weapon while under the influence of alcohol/drugs, a class B misdemeanor

Reckless driving, a class B misdemeanor

Four counts of failure to comply with duties at vehicle accident with property damage, a class B misdemeanor

Two counts of open container/drinking alcohol in vehicle, a class C misdemeanor

A statement filed by an officer of the Cache County Sheriff‘s Office says he heard a radio call from the North Park Police Department regarding an attempt to locate a Dodge Pickup with no license plate. The NPPD had attempted to stop the vehicle, which fled the attempted traffic stop.

The CCSO officer spotted a pickup matching the provided description at 1600 West and 4600 North, southwest of Smithfield.

“I activated my overhead emergency lights in an attempt to stop the vehicle,” the deputy’s statement says. “The vehicle accelerated and began driving more erratically. At one point the vehicle left the roadway and regained control, still attempting to evade me. I then activated my siren and dispatch was informed that I was in a pursuit.”

The pickup approached 1000 South in Smithfield and failed to yield or signal, before making a right turn southbound on Main Street, the statement says.

“I pursued the vehicle to 3100 North Main, just before the intersection, there was southbound traffic waiting at the red light. The vehicle attempted to travel between the two travel lanes, resulting in a collision involving the vehicles to either side, and one vehicle in front of these first two vehicles.”

The pickup went over a curb, into a grassy area, the affidavit says. It began traveling east on the grass, perpendicular to traffic, Groesbeck’s probable cause statement says.

“The vehicle then reentered the roadway striking a fourth vehicle. Due to this individual being a fleeing felon, the substantial risk to the public, and the reckless behavior exhibited, I used my patrol vehicle to prevent the offender from traveling any further. The offender vehicle collided with my patrol vehicle head on, perpendicular to the roadway, near the median.

“The driver was originally appearing to be non compliant with my verbal commands to exit the vehicle. Ultimately the driver exited the vehicle in accordance with my commands at gunpoint. He was then taken into custody without further incident.”

Groesbeck was arrested at 7:43 p.m. Sunday, the statement says.

A search of Groesbeck’s pickup turned up multiple open alcohol containers and two rifles, the statement says.

“In total, four civilian vehicles were involved in this incident resulting in eight individuals with injuries.”

Groesbeck did poorly on a field sobriety test, “and ultimately showed an alcohol content of 0.181,” the statement says. That is between three and four times Utah’s legal intoxication level of 0.05.

“During the DUI investigation, Brandon spoke about driving around the valley drinking, and shooting at the alcohol containers with a .22 caliber firearm,” the affidavit says. “Brandon also stated the reason he stopped fleeing was due to his truck being disabled by my patrol vehicle.”

File photo North Park Police Department

An officer of the North Park Police Department also filed an affidavit, with Groesbeck to be arrested for investigation of:

Failure to stop at command of police, a third-degree felony

Reckless driving, a class B misdemeanor

That affidavit said the white pickup was traveling “at a high rate of speed, southbound, and passing cars in the median.” Groesbeck actively evaded police, the statement says.

“Due to the unsafe driving of the suspect truck, the officer terminated the pursuit,” the NPPD statement says.

Groesbeck was identified by his Idaho driver licence, that affidavit says. It also suggested Groesbeck be held without bail, suggesting he “may try to flee back to Idaho.”

Groesbeck was ordered held without bail.