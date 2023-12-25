Fire causes $100K damage to Weber County residence; displaces family of 5

HARRISVILLE, Utah, Dec. 25, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — Fire crews from multiple agencies responded to a structure fire Sunday afternoon on 1100 North in Harrisville.

“North View, Weber Fire and Ogden units were dispatched (at 2:30 p.m.) to a residential structure fire,” says a statement issued by North View Fire. “Units arrived to find an exterior fire that extended up into the attic with heavy smoke conditions.

“A quick search was done, three dogs were found. Nobody was home at the time of the fire.”

Crews brought the fire under control within 20 minutes “through extinguishment and ventilation,” the NVF statement says. ” No injuries were reported. Red Cross is helping the family of five. The condition of the dogs was not shared.

“The loss is estimated at $100,000. Our hearts go out to the family.”