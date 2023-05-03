Man convicted of 2021 robbery, shooting murder in Kearns



SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, May 3, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — A Third District Court jury has convicted Shihab Wesaga for the 2021 murder of 32-year-old Alonso Gerardo Garcia-Mendoza.

On March 9 of that year, prosecutors say a drug deal in Kearns “turned into a robbery and shooting. Mr. Garcia-Mendoza was not the only victim that day, two other people in his car were shot as well. One of those passengers was taken to the hospital with two collapsed lungs after being shot in the chest.”

Wesaga’s 4-day trial concluded last week, says a news release from the office of Salt Lake County District Attorney Sim Gill.

“A jury convicted Mr. Wesaga of first-degree felony murder, aggravated robbery, four counts of first-degree felony discharge of a firearm, three counts of second-degree felony discharge of a firearm, four counts of third-degree felony discharge of a firearm and obstruction of justice,” the statement says, adding that Wesaga’s co-defendants’ cases “are still working their way through the criminal justice system.”

Wesaga, now 20, is scheduled for sentencing on July 6.

“Gun violence in our community will not be tolerated,” Gill said in the prepared statement. “The crimes committed by Mr. Wesaga not only put those involved in danger, but also those who live in the neighborhood where the shooting happened.”

Gill thanked lead prosecutors Rick Pehrson and Morgan Vedejs and their support staff “for their dedication and hard work on this case. I’d also like to thank Unified Police Detective Dane Cannavo for working on this case for two years to help collect evidence and ensure our prosecutors had what they needed for a successful prosecution.”