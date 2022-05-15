Man critically injured Saturday night in State Street stabbing

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, May 14, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Salt Lake City police are investigating a stabbing, near 1650 S. State St., which sent a man to the emergency room Saturday night.

Officers were dispatched to scene about 9:30 p.m. When police arrived they found a man down, suffering from what officers on scene described as a severe stab wound.

The victim was rushed by ground ambulance in critical condition to a local trauma center.

Details of the stabbing have yet to be released.

Gephardt Daily will update the story as police release more information becomes available.