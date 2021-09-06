Man critically wounded in Salt Lake City shooting

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Sept. 6, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — Salt Lake City Police are asking for the public’s help in in finding the suspect or suspects in a Monday morning shooting which sent a man to the hospital in critical condition.

Officers were called to a home near 1625 Wright Circle at 6:18 a.m. with reports of a shots fired. When police arrived they a found a man suffering from at least one gunshot wound.

“We are investigating a shooting near Redwood Road & 500 South,” SLCPD tweeted.

“Paramedics transported one victim, a male in his 50s, to an area hospital in critical condition. The motive to this shooting is unknown. We will provide details on the suspect as they are confirmed.”

In a second tweet posted a few minutes later, SLCPD said, “We are asking community members to call 801-799-3000 if they have any information, photos or video on this shooting and reference case number 21-162040.

“Our investigation is in the very early stages and updates will be provided.”

There are unconfirmed reports the victim was sitting on his porch when he was shot.

Gephardt Daily will update this breaking story as more information becomes available.