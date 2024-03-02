SSLPD seeks missing, endangered man

SOUTH SALT LAKE, Utah, March 2, 2024 (Gephardt Daily) — The South Salt Lake Police Department has issued a missing, endangered person alert for Modesto L. Moiset, believed to be about 62 years old.

Moiset was released from the Salt Lake County jail system at 11:54 a.m. Friday. The alert was issued about an hour later.

He weighs about 190 pounds, is 5 feet 9 inches tall, and is in a wheelchair.

Moiset is currently homeless, the SSLPD statement says.

“If you have any information regarding his whereabouts, please call the South Salt Lake Police Department and reference case number LK24-6696.”