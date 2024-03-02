Naples woman arrested for allegedly shooting relatives; gun jammed when she pulled it on police, cops say

NAPLES, Utah, Mar. 2, 2024 (Gephardt Daily) — A woman has been arrested for allegedly shooting her brother and sister-in-law in the residence they shared.

Mara Ashley Anderson, 28, is facing multiple charges including attempted murder in the Wednesday shootings in the 1900 S block of 1800 E in Naples, according to charging documents filed in 8th District Court.

Her gun was found to be jammed, the documents say, after she allegedly brandished it at her arresting officer.

Police were summoned after a 911 call “in which a male said he’d been shot by his adult sister.”

Officers arrived just after noon to find a 28-year-old woman lying in the garage of the residence bleeding heavily from a gunshot to the leg that required two tourniquets on scene, according to Anderson’s charging documents. She’d also been shot in the hand, allegedly as she tried to dial 911.

The 35-year-old male victim was found on a lawn of a home across the street and several houses south with a gunshot wound to the abdomen, the court papers say, for which he was placed in an induced coma when he was hospitalized.

The shootings came after an argument among the three, who lived together, about Anderson picking up a relative at the Salt Lake City airport, according to Anderson’s probable cause affidavit.

The Naples Police Department released a statement Friday saying the two victims were showing “encouraging signs of recovery.”

The woman was initially listed in critical condition but has stabilized and no longer listed as critical, police said, while the male remains in critical condition but has also stabilized “indicating positive progress.”

After officers arrived at the residence where the shootings took place, a Naples officer who knew Anderson from previous encounters spotted her across the street from the shooting scene with another woman, who, according to the court files, she had asked to borrow her car to go to Salt Lake City.

Anderson was wearing a wig of long, dark hair different from her short, lighter hair color, and began walking toward the officer. She ignored his commands to stop, and get on the ground, the affidavit said, instead pulling out a black, semi-automatic handgun when she was 3-5 feet from the officer.

The officer grabbed her and the gun and the two struggled, with other officers joining in to control Anderson, the affidavit said. “Anderson made statements along the lines of I’m not going to prison, just kill me, I’m going to kill myself and they came at me,” the arresting officer wrote. She had to be physically lifted into a police vehicle for transport to the Uintah County Jail.

The handgun in question was found to be jammed, which occurred when Anderson was shooting her victims, according to the charging documents.

The 4-year-old son of the two victims was in the residence when the shooting occurred, and was located in a home a block away, uninjured.

Anderson faces charges on two counts of first-degree felony attempted murder, single counts of assault on a police officer, using a concealed weapon in the commission of a violent felony, and domestic violence in the presence of a child, all felonies, plus misdemeanor counts of resisting arrest and damaging a communication device.