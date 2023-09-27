Man dead after trailer fire in Millcreek; his dog survives

MILLCREEK, Utah, Sept. 27, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — A man believed to be in his 60s died Tuesday night as a result of a fire in the trailer of a box truck where he had been living.

The victim’s dog survived the blaze, according to Ryan Love, spokesman for the Unified Fire Department.

The UFD was called to the scene at about 11:15 p.m., and responded to the area of 3993 S. Main St.

“It was a trailer fire, really more of a box truck,” Love said, estimating the box part of the truck as being about 5 feet by 15 feet. “It had an individual living in it, and unfortunately he passed away last night due to injuries from the fire smoke inhalation. The patient was a male, roughly 60s.”

Photo Gephardt Daily by Monico Garza Salt Lake City Scanner

The man’s identity is not yet confirmed, Love said. “There was a dog actually that was in the home as well that did survive. It sounds like the fire was accidental in nature. The cause was from cooking.”

The truck was in an area where older vehicles were stored, possibly prior to salvage or recycling.

Photo Gephardt Daily by Monico Garza Salt Lake City Scanner

Love said it’s worth noting that Fire Prevention Week is coming up in early October, “and that cooking fires are the leading cause of home fire injuries and fatalities in the United States. Roughly half of the home fires that we respond to are caused in the kitchen.”

Love said when the victim’s identity is determined, it is likely Unified police will release that information.