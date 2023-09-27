SLCPD makes arrest in robbery of credit union

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Sept. 27, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — Salt Lake City police has arrested a man in connection with the Monday robbery of a credit union.

Robert Durazo, 41, was booked into the Salt Lake County Metro jail after a federal complaint was filed.

The investigation began at 3:51 p.m. Monday when dispatch received a robbery report from the Goldenwest Credit Union, at 769 E. South Temple, west of Wasatch High School.

“Officers arrived on scene and confirmed with employees that Durazo entered the credit union, demanded cash, and then left the store,” says a news release issued by the Salt Lake City Police public relations department. “There were no reported injuries during the robbery.”

SLCPD detectives “assigned to the SLCPD’s Robbery and Violent Crimes Squad along with detectives assigned to the SLCPD’s Violent Criminal Apprehension Team (VCAT) helped with the investigation. Detectives worked with the United States Attorney’s Office to file federal criminal charges.”

Jail records show Durazo is being held as a federal detainee related to an interstate agreement. It is listed as a third-degree felony.

Gephardt Daily will have more information if additional details are released.