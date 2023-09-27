Girl in Heber City struck by SUV, critically injured

HEBER CITY, Utah, Sept. 27, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — A 14-year-old girl was struck by an SUV and critically injured later Wednesday morning in Heber City.

Dispatch was alerted at 11:28 a.m., and emergency crews responded to the scene, at 790 S. Main St., west of Wasatch High School.

“Heber City Police and Wasatch County Fire & EMS were dispatched to the incident, and determined that a 14-year-old female had been struck by a southbound SUV,” a statement from Heber City Police says.

“The female was in critical condition, and transported to the Heber Valley Hospital. The female was then airlifted to a Salt Lake area hospital, where her condition is unknown at this time.

“This incident in still under investigation by the Heber City Police Department, with the assistance of the Utah Highway Patrol.”

Gephardt Daily will have more information as details become available.