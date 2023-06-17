Man dead after 4,000 feet plunge from Grand Canyon Skywalk

MOHAVE COUNTY, Arizona, June 17, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) – The Mohave County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the death of a 33-year-old man who was killed earlier in the week after falling 4,000 feet from the Grand Canyon West Skywalk.

According to a statement posted online by MCSO, first responders were called to the Skywalk about 9 a.m. Monday.

“Two short-haul technicians (rope specialists) responded with Kingman DPS Ranger helicopter to the scene and determined the man was deceased,” the MCSO statement said.

“He was extracted to the Command Post and transferred to the Hualapai Nation. An investigation is ongoing.”

It was unclear if the man fell from the actual Skywalk structure or the canyon rim.

It was also uncertain if he acted intentionally.

The Mohave County Sheriff’s Search and Rescue posted a statement on social media, saying, “If you or someone needs help, please call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline: 1-800-273-TALK (8255).”