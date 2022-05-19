Man dead, teen girl transported after attempted murder-suicide in Springville

SPRINGVILLE, Utah, May 18, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A 20-year-old man is dead and his former girlfriend, a 17-year-old girl, is clinging to life after an attempted murder-suicide at Springville’s Hobble Creek Park.

Lt. Warren Foster, Springville Police Department, told Gephardt Daily there is no update yet on the condition of the critically injured girl, a student at Springville High School.

The incident began Wednesday afternoon with a request for a welfare check by the teen.

“The girl was concerned,” Foster said. “There was some conversation between the two of them, and some worry on her part that he was going to do something.

“She ended up getting in the same vehicle with them, and we got word they were mobile,” Foster said.

At about 3:19 p.m., officers headed for Springville High School, but did not find anyone there. Soon after, the girl’s phone ping placed her at a Springville convenience store.

“We had all available officers in the city out, and when they got to the store, they weren’t there,” Foster said. “We fanned out in a four to six block radius, then we got a call from the mother of the man, saying they were headed for Hobble Creek Park at about 3:43 p.m.

“When we got there, we found them both in the vehicle with gunshot wounds,” Foster said. “He was deceased at the scene, and she was LifeFlighted to Utah Valley Hospital.”

Officials are still trying to piece together the exact chain of events, he said.

Foster thanked all who responded to the emergency call, including Mapleton police and medical personnel from both cities, along with Utah County Sheriff officials. There is no threat to the community, he added.

“Our hearts go our hearts in the police department go out to all the family involved, and the students and friends dealing with this situation.”