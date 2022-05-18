Driver arrested running from scene of Ogden rollover crash, police say

OGDEN, Utah, May 18, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Ogden City police are investigating after a rollover traffic accident Wednesday that involved three vehicles.

The accident happened at about 12:29 p.m. at the intersection of Washington Boulevard and 2nd Street, an OCPD statement says.

“A male driver from one of the involved vehicles attempted to flee the scene on foot, but was apprehended a short distance away,” it says.

“The involved drivers only sustained minor injuries. The cause of the accident is currently being investigated.”