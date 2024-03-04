Update: SLCPD identifies men killed in workplace shooting

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, March 4, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — Salt Lake City police have identified the two men found deceased after a workplace shooting Sunday at a westside business.

The man shot first was Hay Ly, 61. The shooter and second man shot was Miller Ben, 56.

“Based on the preliminary information, detectives believe Ben, an employee of the business, shot Ly inside,” the Monday SLCPD update says. “After the initial shooting, Ben shot and killed himself in a parking lot on the company’s property.”

Officers found a firearm near Ben’s body, the statement says. Officers conducted a protective sweep of the entire building to ensure there were no additional victims.

The crime scene was 1678 S. Pioneer Road, the address of Varex Imaging, which designs and manufacturer of X-ray related products and software.

The call came in about a man with a gun at 2:33 p.m. Sunday, the police statement says.

“Detectives are still working to determine the motive behind the shooting. Anyone with information about this investigation should call 801-799-3000 and reference case 24-48513,” the SLCPD statement says.

“No further information on this case is being released.”