Man dead, woman injured after small plane crash west of Page, Arizona

PAGE, Arizona, Sept. 23, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — A man is dead and a woman injured after a small plane crash west of Page, Arizona, Wednesday afternoon.

The deceased man has been identified as Jim Petersen, and the injured woman as Uta Petersen, the Coconino County Sheriff’s Office said. Uta Petersen was flown to St. George Regional Hospital by Classic Air. Officials did not say what the relationship is between the two.

The crash happened at approximately 5:30 p.m. in the Paria Plateau area, the CCSO said.

“The Coconino County Sheriff’s Office received a call from the Page Airport that a plane originating from San Martin, California, had crashed while on approach to the Page Airport,” Exact location was unknown as the reporting party was a friend who had received the call from the surviving passenger, but the location was believed to be in the Paria Plateau area. Initial information stated the pilot had been killed in the crash and the passenger injured.”

With assistance from the Air Force Rescue Coordination Center, the last known location on radar was determined. With an approximate location Classic Air out of Page launched and was able to locate the crash site. Once on the ground Classic Air requested a second aircraft to help with patient extrication. The Arizona Department of Public Safety ranger helicopter from Kingman, Arizona, responded, along with a deputy out of Fredonia, Arizona, to investigate the scene, the CCSO said.

Jim Petersen was flown to Marble Canyon where he was transported to the Coconino County Medical Examiner’s Office in Flagstaff.

The Federal Aviation Administration and the National Transportation Safety Board are investigating the scene and cause of the crash.

Gephardt Daily will have more on this developing story as information is made available.