Man dies after being pinned by van in Summit County

SUMMIT COUNTY, Utah, Feb. 4, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — A Salt Lake County man died after being pinned by a van as it slid backwards on an icy road in Summit County Wednesday afternoon.

At 3:36 p.m., the Summit County Sheriff’s Office received a call from a snowplow operator who reported to have witnessed a single vehicle accident, said a news release.

“The snowplow operator watched an adult male get out of a cargo van on Saint Moritz Strasse in Summit Park,” the news release said. “The van began to slide down the icy roadway – the male went behind the van and attempted to stop it. Unfortunately, he was run over and pinned between the van, a snowbank, and a tree.”

Medical personnel attempted to resuscitate the man, but he died from his injuries, the news release said.

The man, who was in his 40s, has not yet been identified pending notification of family.

“We are grateful to Park City Fire District and Summit County Public Works for working quickly to try to save the man’s life,” the news release said. “The incident was nothing short of a weather-related tragic accident. The Summit County Sheriff’s Office offers our sincere condolences to the family and friends of the decedent.”

Gephardt Daily will have more on this developing story as information is made available.