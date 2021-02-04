Chadwick Boseman, ‘Schitt’s Creek,’ ‘Crown’ lead SAG Award nominations

Feb. 4 (UPI) — The late actor Chadwick Boseman, TV comedy “Schitt’s Creek” and period drama “The Crown”led the field when nominations for the Screen Actors Guild Awards were announced on Thursday morning.

“Snowpiercer” star Daveed Diggs and “Emily in Paris” actress Lily Collins read the names aloud in an event that was streamed live on Instagram.

Boseman, who died of cancer in August, was recognized for Best Actor in a Film and Best Supporting Actor in a Film for his performances in “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom” and “Da 5 Bloods.” He was also nominated as part of the casts of those two movies for Best Ensemble in a Film, bringing his total of nominations to four — more than any other artist this year.

“Schitt’s Creek” and “The Crown” each earned five nominations, while “Ozark” earned four and “Dead to Me” picked up three.

“Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom” and “Minari” were the most nominated films with three nods apiece.

Streaming service Netflix scored the most nominations in both the film — 13 — and TV — 17– categories.

Its closest competitors were Amazon with four for film and HBO with seven for TV.

The SAG Awards honor excellence in film and television acting. Winners will be announced on April 4 in a TNT and TBS simulcast.

The nominees for the 2021 SAG Awards are:

Best Ensemble in a TV Comedy

“Dead to Me”

“The Flight Attendant”

“The Great”

“Schitt’s Creek”

“Ted Lasso”

Best Actor in a TV Comedy

Jason Sudeikis “Ted Lasso”

Eugene Levy “Schitt’s Creek”

Dan Levy “Schitt’s Creek”

Nicholas Hoult “The Great”

Best Actress in a TV Comedy

Christina Applegate “Dead to Me”

Linda Cardellini “Dead to Me”

Kaley Cuoco “The Flight Attendant”

Annie Murphy “Schitt’s Creek”

Catherine O’Hara “Schitt’s Creek”

Best Ensemble in a TV Drama

“Better Call Sau”l

“Bridgerton”

“The Crown”

“Lovecraft Country”

“Ozark”

Best Actor in a TV Drama

Jason Bateman “Ozark”

Sterling K. Brown “This is Us”

Josh O’Connor “The Crown”

Bob Odenkirk “Better Call Saul”

Rege-Jean Page “Bridgerton”

Best Actress in a TV Drama

Laura Linney “Ozark”

Julia Garner “Ozark”

Emma Corrin “The Crown”

Olivia Colman “The Crown”

Gillian Anderson “The Crown”

Best Ensemble in a Film

“Da 5 Bloods”

“Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom”

“Minari”

“One Night in Miami”

“The Trial of the Chicago 7”

Best Actor in a Film

Riz Ahmed “The Sound of Metal”

Chadwick Boseman “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom”

Anthony Hopkins “The Father”

Gary Oldman “Mank”

Steven Yeun “Minardi”

Best Actress in a Film

Viola Davis “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom”

Amy Adams “Hillbilly Elegy”

Vanessa Kirby “Pieces of a Woman”

Frances McDormand “Nomadland”

Carey Mulligan “Promising Young Woman”

Best Supporting Actor in a Film

Sacha Baron Cohen “The Trial of the Chicago 7”

Chadwick Boseman “Da 5 Bloods”

Daniel Kaluuya “Judas and the Black Messiah”

Jared Leto “The Little Things”

Leslie Odom Jr. “One Night in Miami”

Best Supporting Actress in a Film

Maria Bakalova “Borat Subsequent Moviefilm”

Glenn Close “Hillbilly Elegy”

Olivia Colman “The Father”

Yuh-Jung Youn “Minari”

Helena Zengel “News of the World”

Best Actor in a TV Movie or Limited Series

Bill Camp “The Queen’s Gambit”

Daveed Diggs “Hamilton”

Mark Ruffalo “I Know This Much is True”

Hugh Grant “The Undoing”

Ethan Hawke “The Good Lord Bird”

Best Actress in a TV Movie or Limited Series

Cate Blanchett “Mrs. America”

Michael Coel “I May Destroy You”

Nicole Kidman “The Undoing”

Anya Taylor-Joy “The Queen’s Gambit”

Kerry Washington “Little Fires Everywhere”

Best Stunt Ensemble — Film

“Da 5 Bloods”

“Mulan”

“News of the World”

“The Trial of the Chicago 7”

“Wonderwoman 1984”

Best Stunt Ensemble — TV

“Boys”

“Cobra Kai”

“Lovecraft Country”

“The Manadalorian”

“Westworld”