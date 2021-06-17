Man dies after falling while hiking Mount Raymond

SALT LAKE COUNTY, Utah, June 17, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — A man died Wednesday after he fell while hiking Mount Raymond in Salt Lake County.

A Facebook post from Salt Lake County Sheriff’s Office Search and Rescue said crews were called out just before 2:45 p.m.

“Two hikers were coming down from the summit of Mount Raymond when one slipped and fell down a steep slope into Mill A,” the post said. “When his partner was able to make it down to his friend he found that he had sustained major head trauma and had died in the fall.”

Three teams went up the trail to help the surviving party out and help with the body recovery.

“The Department of Public Safety helicopter was also called to help, and was able to recover the body and the surviving member,” the post said. “Both hikers had hiked the peak multiple times and were on the summer trail from Baker Pass. RIP.”

The man was not identified pending notification of family members.