Man dies in Clearfield industrial accident involving forklift

CLEARFIELD, Utah, May 16, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — An Americold worker died Monday after an industrial accident that left him pinned by a forklift.

The 38-year old Sunset man, whose name has not been released pending notification of family, died shortly after being transported to a Layton hospital, says a news release issued Tuesday by the Clearfield Police Department.

A call to dispatch reported the incident at 12:39 p.m. Police and North Davis Fire crews responded to the site, at 755 E. 1700 South. Americold Logistics is a cold warehouse warehouse and cargo transport business.

“When first responders arrived, they found an adult male pinned between a forklift and some freezer shelves, with coworkers attending to him,” the Clearfield Police statement says. “First responders worked quickly and were able to free the victim from the entrapment, and rendered some medical aid on scene in preparation for transport to the hospital.”

The man was taken by ground ambulance to Holy Cross Hospital, in Layton.

“The victim suffered significant trauma to lower extremities, and succumbed to his injuries a short time after arriving at the hospital.”

The Occupational Safety and Health Administration were notified to the workplace accident, and will investigate, the Clearfield Police statement says.

“The incident is still being investigated, but initial information suggests this was a tragic accident…. The Clearfield Police Department expresses sincere condolences to the victim’s family, coworkers, and those affected by this tragedy.”