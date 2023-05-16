Man arrested after found sleeping in stolen car, with drugs, in Salt Lake City

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, May 16, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — A man was arrested early Tuesday morning after he was found sleeping in a stolen car, blocking a Salt Lake City driveway, with nearly 1.5 pounds of meth next to him in the passenger seat.

Salt Lake City police were called to the area of 800 S. Pueblo St. on a report of a suspicious vehicle. Officers responded to the scene, in the Poplar Grove neighborhood of the city.

Suspect Feteleni Kingsley Sekona, 48, was found asleep in the driver’s seat.

“The vehicle was found to be stolen,” says Sekona’s probable cause statement, filed by an SLCPD officer. “The A/P (arrested party) had a fun extradition warrant out of California.”

A vehicle inventory turned up 670 grams of a crystal substance that field tested positive for Methamphetamine.

“The meth was found in the passenger seat next to the A/P,” the statement says. “The A/P’s personal items were found next to the methamphetamine. The license plate was also found to be stolen.”

A meth pipe was found on the floorboard by the driver’s seat.

Sekona was charged on suspicion of:

Distribution/offer/arrange distribution of controlled substances, a second-degree felony

Theft/receiving, value greater than $5,000, a second-degree felony

Alter vehicle/title/registration/license plate or permit, a third-degree felony

Use or possession of drug paraphernalia, a class B misdemeanor

He was ordered held without bail in the Salt Lake County jail.