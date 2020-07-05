Man dies while in custody at Iron County Jail

IRON COUNTY, Utah, July 5, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — A 49-year-old man died Saturday while in custody at Iron County Jail in Cedar City, officials said.

A news release from Iron County Sheriff’s Office said the man suffered an apparent medical episode.

The man, who officials have identified as Justin Anderson from Cedar City, was arrested on drug-related charges and was being was booked into the jail just after 5:50 p.m. when the episode began.

Jail staff and paramedics tried to save Anderson’s life, but “despite all best efforts,” he did not survive, the news release said. Anderson was pronounced dead at the jail.

Anderson’s body was transported to Utah State Medical Examiner’s Office to determine the cause of death. An in-custody death investigation will also be conducted.

“More information will be released as it becomes available,” the news release said. “The Iron County Sheriff’s Office wants to express their condolences to the Anderson family.”

Gephardt Daily will have more on this developing story as information is made available.