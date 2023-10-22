Man ejected, killed in Summit County collision

SILVER SUMMIT, Utah, Oct. 22, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — A man is dead after a two-car collision Sunday in the Kimball Junction area of Silver Summit.

The accident happened around noon.

“Multiple agencies are on scene at the intersection of Bitner and Rasmussen roads for a fatal accident in the Kimball Junction area, involving one adult male,” says a statement issued by the Summit County Sheriff‘s Office. The SCSO office asked drivers to avoid the area.

Park City Fire added a few more details.

“One vehicle rolled and the patient was ejected,” the news release says. “One patient was transported by ambulance in stable condition. Bitner road at Kimball Junction is currently closed for the investigation.”

Photo UDOT traffic camera

Responding Park City Fire units were Medic Engine 37, Medic Ambulance 37, Medic Engine 35, Engine 33, Ambulance 35, Battalion 3. The Utah Highway Patrol also responded, as did the SCSO.

“Our thoughts are with the families of those involved,” the Park City Fire statement says.

Gephardt Daily will have more information as details are released.